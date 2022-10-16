<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Gossipy stepson-in-law alienates everyone

DEAR ABBY: My stepson-in-law talks incessantly. It has cost him jobs and friends. It is often negative and gossipy — he loves telling about others' foibles and problems. Many folks avoid him, and though it seems he could be a good employee, it doesn't take long before he wears everyone down. He's close to 50 and counts on others to support him. I bite my tongue, but I feel he needs to be confronted — like maybe 30 years ago! What to do?

— CRINGING IN TENNESSEE

DEAR CRINGING: You aren't going to change a 50-year-old compulsive gossip. More important, I think, is what you mentioned about his counting on "others" to support him. I hope it's not your husband. Do not bother confronting him. Recognize your stepson-in-law is on his own path, and he needs to follow it wherever it leads.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

