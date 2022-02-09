Grandfather worries grandson has stalled in life

DEAR ABBY: My grandson is 30. He lives at home with his mother and father, both of whom are retired. He doesn't have a job, nor is he actively seeking one. The only so-called job he ever had in his life was as a security guard at a college museum, working some 20 hours per week.
He is healthy but seems to be content to continue living off his parents. They sent him to college, and he says he has a degree. His mother has told me she would never kick him out of the house. I think he should be forced to get a real job. His resume would be pathetic, but I believe if he stays on this course, he'll never be self-supporting. What do you think?
— REALISTIC GRANDPA IN FLORIDA
DEAR GRANDPA: I think you are correct. Your grandson is not a self-starter and, thanks to his parents' "generosity," he will never find the motivation to become independent. Nothing will change until his parents realize they need to encourage their son to grow up and leave the nest.