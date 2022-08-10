Grandma's relationship with grandson at risk when comments get misconstrued

DEAR ABBY: I have been babysitting my grandson, alternating with the other grandmother, for two years. She and I rarely see each other, but invariably, when we do, something I say gets repeated to the mother in a changed form. It causes my daughter-in-law to go ballistic on my son; never directly to me. Both of them have professional jobs and are in their 30s.
I have never felt valued or needed for myself or the service I provide for her, although my son frequently expresses appreciation privately to me. They hope to have their child enrolled in preschool in eight months, but I very much want to quit because yet another miscommunication occurred this week. My son makes excuses for his wife, but I think she should talk to me directly, so I can refute what her mother says.
I'm told her mother has a "listening issue" that my daughter-in-law is aware of, but apparently that doesn't matter when it comes to me. I'm pretty sure that whether I continue or leave now, I will rarely see them or the baby once he starts preschool, although we live only 20 minutes away. What should I do?
— GRANDMA'S MESS IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR MESS: My advice is to smile and continue babysitting your grandchild until preschool starts. If you quit now, it will only give your daughter-in-law another excuse to blame you and curtail interactions with you in the future. If you choose to keep doing it, you will have an eight-month window for your grandchild to bond with you, which bodes well for the future.