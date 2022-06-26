Grandmother can't disagree with son for fear she won't see the grandbabies

DEAR ABBY: My son (my only child) lives with his fiancée. His marriage, which produced my oldest grandson, has finally ended. He has two boys with the fiancée. She and I have never seen eye-to-eye. When my son and I argue, she prevents me from seeing my grandsons. It makes it very difficult for me to bond with them, for fear she will keep them away forever. What should I do? I'm actually holding back my emotions because I'm scared.
— ON EGGSHELLS IN WASHINGTON
DEAR ON EGGSHELLS: If you and your son have a functional relationship (aside from the occasional disagreement), take this up with him, and be frank about it. His fiancée should not use the children to punish you. However, if your son won't put a stop to what she's doing, then it makes sense to protect your emotions — and to not feel guilty about doing it. If that means guarding them where your son's children are concerned, that would be the healthier course of action.