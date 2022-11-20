Grandmother jealous of daughter on her birthday

DEAR ABBY: Recently, my three adult children chipped in to send their aunt dinner for her birthday. She's 79 and doesn't need anything; she doesn't even go out. Financially, she's in good shape. They placed the order, and it came to $95. Well, Abby, my elderly mom went crazy! She thought that was too little to spend on their aunt.
I think my kids were very thoughtful. They are all trying to build their lives. One has two kids, a house and a mortgage. The other just got engaged and is saving for the wedding. The third is saving for her future. My mother thinks her grandchildren should give her gifts and money. I think she should expect money from her own kids, not the grandkids. I hung up on her when she attacked my children. She always thinks she's right. Your thoughts?
— LIVING WITH A DIFFICULT MOM
DEAR LIVING: Was Auntie satisfied with the meal? Your mother may think she is always right, but she was wrong to criticize the amount your children spent on dinner for their aunt. That she would then announce she expects gifts and money from them is beyond presumptuous. The decision about what to give is up to the giver, not the recipient.