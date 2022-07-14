<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Grandmother keeps fielding requests to hold a family reunion

DEAR ABBY: I am a mother of two and grandmother of three. I have a few cousins I socialize with occasionally, but I can't say I'm particularly close to any of them. I enjoy spending most of my time with my children, grandchildren and husband.

Recently, one of my cousins has been pestering me to have a family reunion. Every time we talk, he brings up the subject, as well as other family members we have lost touch with. I have told him and his wife repeatedly that I am not interested in hosting a family reunion, and quite frankly, wouldn't be interested in attending one, either.

I don't want to seem harsh, but I have little interest in reuniting with many of my cousins, and I find large family gatherings stressful. I feel like they are trying to bully me into hosting and/or attending something I have said time and again I'm not interested in. What should I do?

— NAGGED IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR NAGGED: The next time he brings up the subject of your hosting a family reunion, laugh. Then tell him the folks who should do it are him and his wife because you are not interested. Then change the subject.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

