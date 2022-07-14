Grandmother keeps fielding requests to hold a family reunion

DEAR ABBY: I am a mother of two and grandmother of three. I have a few cousins I socialize with occasionally, but I can't say I'm particularly close to any of them. I enjoy spending most of my time with my children, grandchildren and husband.
Recently, one of my cousins has been pestering me to have a family reunion. Every time we talk, he brings up the subject, as well as other family members we have lost touch with. I have told him and his wife repeatedly that I am not interested in hosting a family reunion, and quite frankly, wouldn't be interested in attending one, either.
I don't want to seem harsh, but I have little interest in reuniting with many of my cousins, and I find large family gatherings stressful. I feel like they are trying to bully me into hosting and/or attending something I have said time and again I'm not interested in. What should I do?
— NAGGED IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR NAGGED: The next time he brings up the subject of your hosting a family reunion, laugh. Then tell him the folks who should do it are him and his wife because you are not interested. Then change the subject.