Grandparent worried about grandson's unhealthy relationship

DEAR ABBY: My grandson is in a relationship with a girl who manipulates him and abuses him emotionally. I told my grandson what she is doing, but he doesn't see it. Because of that, neither one of them is speaking to me.
My grandson was a caring, happy person until he met her. Now he's withdrawn. He is working, but she is not. They are struggling to make a life for themselves. When I ask how he's doing, he just says OK and nothing more. Is there anything I can do to make him see what she is doing to him?
— IT'S OBVIOUS IN IOWA
DEAR OBVIOUS: No. You have done everything you can by trying to enlighten your grandson, who, it appears, "love" has blinded. Now it's time for you to accept that nothing will change until he wakes up and smells the coffee.