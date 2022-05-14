Grandparents don't want grandchildren to alter gifted investments

DEAR ABBY: My grandparents have been very generous. They provided for me in ways my parents could not when I was a child. They allowed me to take music lessons and vacations, let me travel with them and paid for my higher education. They also started an investment fund for me that has grown nicely.
Now I'm married (I'm 37; my husband is 42), we are financially stable and obtaining financial counseling, and we have decided to place those funds in a different form of investment. The rub is that Grandma objects to any changes to these gifts and puts pressure on us. How do I thank her for her generosity and let her know we are handling our finances now?
— CUTTING THE APRON STRINGS
DEAR CUTTING: Start by telling your grandmother again how grateful you are for everything she has provided these many years. Explain to her what your investment plans are for the money that has accumulated, and your reasons for wanting to change. If she has concerns, hear them out and suggest she discuss them with the financial adviser you plan to employ, which might put her worries to rest.