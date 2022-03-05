Grandparents notice they are absent from family photo albums

DEAR ABBY: My daughter and her husband have created online family albums. My son-in-law takes most of the pictures. When we visit, he rarely takes any pictures of our side of the family, but he always takes pictures of his own family. My daughter doesn't seem to care or notice that we are absent from the albums.
I'm afraid that in years to come, our grandchildren will look at those albums and think we weren't there. The other grandparents once said that the grandkids always talk about us, and I got the impression they felt threatened. I know they shared it with their son. We are hurt.
— THE BIG PICTURE IN THE EAST
DEAR BIG PICTURE: Your fear of being "erased by omission" may be valid. Because you mentioned that your daughter doesn't notice, talk privately with her and tell her that you and her father are hurt because of the discrepancy. Unless you do, the situation won't change. While you're at it, ask if you can upload your own photos to the albums. And continue making non-photo memories with your grandchildren, as you have been doing.