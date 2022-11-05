Grandparents wonder if family would like a portrait of them

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married with two children and, so far, she's happy with a wonderful husband and a beautiful home. My concern — or curiosity — is that they have hung professionally done photos of themselves, their kids, their friends and candid images from their wedding in many of the rooms on the first floor, but there are none of my husband and me or the other grandparents. Every Christmas we receive another framed family photo of them. What would you think if we gifted them a lovely portrait of us?
— UNSEEN IN MINNESOTA
DEAR UNSEEN: I think it's worth a try, but don't be offended if they don't display it. They appear to be so centered on their nuclear family that there isn't room for anyone else in their picture-perfect house.