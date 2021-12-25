<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
DEAR ABBY

Granparent put off by request for cash gifts

  • 1 min to read

DEAR ABBY: My stepson and his wife have requested cash gifts for their two children's birthdays and other holidays because "they really don't need more toys at ages 2 and 4." I understand this. What I find peculiar is that they told us they put the maximum amount they are allowed into their kids' college funds each pay period, and when someone gives the kids money, they put that money in instead of their own. Am I wrong in thinking we are giving the gift to them, and not to my grandkids?

— FEELING TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF

DEAR FEELING: I don't think you are wrong. But the question is, is this something worth arguing about?

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

