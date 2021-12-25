Granparent put off by request for cash gifts

DEAR ABBY: My stepson and his wife have requested cash gifts for their two children's birthdays and other holidays because "they really don't need more toys at ages 2 and 4." I understand this. What I find peculiar is that they told us they put the maximum amount they are allowed into their kids' college funds each pay period, and when someone gives the kids money, they put that money in instead of their own. Am I wrong in thinking we are giving the gift to them, and not to my grandkids?
— FEELING TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF
DEAR FEELING: I don't think you are wrong. But the question is, is this something worth arguing about?