DEAR ABBY: I'm a 60-year-old man with an information technology background. I have recently been offered paid commercial driver's license training, which entails a good year of coast-to-coast driving. This pays a lot of money, but my mother is dead set against it, probably because it will mean less time to spend with her. My brother lives two hours away and visits her perhaps monthly, whereas I visit twice a week.
I have little desire to continue in IT, but I'm not ready to call it quits. I'm getting a lot of pushback here, including unrealistic suggestions for local employment. How can I manage these conflicting pressures?
— CHOICES IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR CHOICES: If the only thing keeping you from broadening your work experience by getting that commercial driver's license is your mother's objection because you won't be able to visit her twice a week — and her health is good — it's time to decide what would make more sense for your future.
Because her suggestions for local employment are unrealistic, this may be the time to start planning for your long-term financial future. Long-haul trucking may be your most realistic option at this point. Talk to your mother before you make your final decision, to make sure she has an adequate support system in place.