Dear Abby
Photo provided by Metro Creative Connection

DEAR ABBY: After an invitation to visit, how long can I stay before I'm imposing?

— Too long in New Mexico

DEAR TOO LONG: It depends upon the relationship you have with the person who invited you. Usually, when an invitation is extended, it is for a specified time period — a week, a weekend, etc.

Two truisms apply here: "Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days" (Benjamin Franklin), and "One of the most important things that Hollywood teaches is to always leave your audience hungry for a little more" (Howard Bragman).

P.S. When in doubt, ask!

