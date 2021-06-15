DEAR ABBY: My husband and I recently moved in with my grandmother, partly to help out and partly because I lost my job due to underlying health conditions that made dealing with COVID incredibly difficult. Now that we're close to family again, some of them think they need to dictate what we do. The biggest topic is whether I should try going back to work now.
My husband is adamant that he wants me home until it's safer for me to go out again, but my father thinks it's not a good idea, and insists that my husband doesn't understand "everything." I don't want to make either of them angry, but I feel like I need to stick with my husband, and I don't know how to get my father to understand because he's stubborn. Any advice?
— Torn, and tired of it
DEAR TORN: Your husband is protective, and for that I applaud him. If you can't work because an underlying health condition makes you more vulnerable to COVID, then as much as your father would like you out of the house and working during the day, you cannot do it. Your life could be at risk. What does your doctor have to say about this?
You are no longer a little girl. It's time for a family discussion to iron this out, including what your father meant when he said your husband doesn't "understand." If it can't be resolved in a mature and respectful manner, you and your husband may need to make other living arrangements.