DEAR ABBY: Before my husband and I married, we were regaled with stories about the antiques that would come to him because he is the eldest son. We spent many long weekends across the country taking care of the in-laws' "honey-do" lists, and my mother-in-law often told us this-and-that item would be ours someday.
Well, guess what? They turned around and gave every single one to my brother-in-law. Yes, I realize it's their privilege to dispose of their property as they wish. But how do we reconcile feeling used? Am I out of bounds because I expected their promise to be honored and remembered? I no longer care to be around them or hear their empty promises. I feel they defrauded my husband by promising tens of thousands of dollars' worth of silver and furniture, and then handed it all to his brother. Any advice?
— Slighted in Alabama
DEAR SLIGHTED: Ask your in-laws politely why they promised the heirlooms to you and your husband and then gave them to his brother. If they planned to follow through, it should have been put in writing in case something unexpected happened. Unless there is something you didn't include in your letter, what your in-laws did was terrible. In the future, it would be understandable if you were less at their beck and call when their "honey-do" list needs attending to.