Helping hand rarely returned

DEAR ABBY: From the time I was a child, I've always wanted to be helpful. If people asked me for favors, no matter how small or out of the way they were, I was always happy to help. Recently, though, I have been noticing that when I ask for help in return, there are very few people I can actually rely on.
I know a lot of people consider me naïve and gullible because of my willingness to help, but I have reached the point where I don't want to do anything for anyone unless they're sincere about their friendship. How do I politely show them I'm not as clueless and naïve as they think I am?
— FRUSTRATED AND ANNOYED
DEAR FRUSTRATED: You don't have to be confrontational or unpleasant. Accomplish that goal by being less helpful — FAR less helpful — to those who don't return the favors you bestow.