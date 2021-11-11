High school bully struggles to make amends

DEAR ABBY: Almost 40 years ago, I betrayed a friend. She was a classmate, and we went to the same church. Along with others, I suggested she was someone who slept around and had an STD. At the time, I didn't even completely understand what an STD was; I just went along with the crowd. I have often regretted that day. I was never the kind of person to do that to someone. I have felt awful for publicly shaming her.
I tried reaching out to her on Facebook, but she will not acknowledge me. I really don't blame her. Our 40th class reunion is coming up soon, and I see on the class website she plans to be there. I would like to see some of our classmates, but I'm ashamed. With all my heart, I am sorry for what I did back then, but I am afraid she might call me out on it. What should I do?
— ASHAMED IN TEXAS
DEAR ASHAMED: Stop stalking your former classmate on Facebook to soothe your guilty conscience. You may not have known back in high school what an STD was, but you were aware of the cruelty of slut-shaming. Attend the reunion, and if she "calls you out," apologize to her privately and hope she forgives you.