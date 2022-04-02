High school senior ready to leave the nest

DEAR ABBY: I am an adopted 17-year-old high school senior, and I live with four people who all have a disability. I want to move out when I'm 18 if I am able to. I have several older brothers and sisters, but they each have a family to take care of. My oldest brother is in his 60s, and my youngest in his 40s.
I don't want to seem selfish for wanting to live independently, but I don't know how to tell them. I don't know how to tell them anything because, in the past, they haven't listened to me. If you have any advice on how to tell them, I would be very grateful.
— NERVOUS GIRL IN NEW YORK
DEAR NERVOUS GIRL: I wish you had mentioned when you will be turning 18, because at that point you will be legally entitled to live wherever you wish, and your parents and siblings will HAVE to "listen to you."
Because you are determined to move, it is crucial that you start preparing now. You will need to find a job so you can afford a security deposit and pay for rent, food, etc. You may also have to find roommates until you can afford a place that is all your own. A counselor at school may be able to guide you, particularly if you plan to continue your education.