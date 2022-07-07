High school student on alternative path feels left out of college talk

DEAR ABBY: I am a senior in high school. A lot of my friends are going to four-year colleges, while I'm starting at a community college. Many of them are going far away. They know their majors, and they're all very confident in their future plans. I can't help but feel left out, even though my community college plan will save money and allow me to experiment before choosing my major.
I'm confident in my plan; I just feel so out of the loop with my friends' college discussions. Is it OK to feel awkward during this transitional period? And is it OK to be unsure of what I want to do?
— WONDERING ABOUT THE FUTURE
DEAR WONDERING: Please stop being so hard on yourself. You are far from the only young adult who is unsure of what steps they should take as they approach adulthood. Some high school seniors take a gap year off and get a job for this very reason. Community college seems like a practical solution for you. Bear in mind that your friends' confidence in their future plans doesn't guarantee they will end up in the careers they are aiming for now. Many times "life" intervenes and takes folks on a very different path.