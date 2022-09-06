High school sweethearts reconnect, but could use some therapy

DEAR ABBY: I am in my early 40s. I have reconnected with a girl I dated in high school. Things are wonderful. I have come to understand that she was "wronged" by other men more than once in the years in between. But I have also learned it was happening during our relationship as teens. I cannot stop ripping myself in half for not realizing it was happening and doing nothing to stop it. I wasn't damaged; she was.
I am hesitant to do anything that makes her revisit her pain, but it is something I can't let go of. I am not sure how I should proceed in the present, so that I don't let the past damage a future that seems so bright. Could you please give me a woman's point of view?
— CAUTIOUS IN MICHIGAN
DEAR CAUTIOUS: Understand that you and this woman were very different people when you dated more than 20 years ago. I suspect my point of view is similar to what you would get from a man: If you plan to proceed with this romance, the two of you should get at least six months of couples counseling from a licensed professional.
A lot has happened to you both in the intervening years since high school. There was nothing you could do to stop anything that happened. She was a willing participant in those failed relationships. Your future with her will be brighter once you know each other better as adults, which will involve frank communication on both of your parts.