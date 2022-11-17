Holidays with in-laws grown tiresome

DEAR ABBY: My husband's brother and his family live out of state. They never invite my husband's parents to spend any holiday with them. In fact, they initiate no visits with them at all or travel to the area where we live. (We live in the same city as my in-laws).
My dilemma: I do not want to have my husband's parents at our house for every holiday dinner we host. My children are getting older (one is married), and we don't see them often. Sometimes I want to get together with just our immediate family, but then I feel guilty if I don't ALWAYS include the in-laws. I think my husband's brother should step up to the plate and invite his parents for at least one holiday. I don't think it's fair to expect us to always have them at our house. What do you think?
— NEEDING A BREAK IN OHIO
DEAR NEEDING: I agree that this pattern — established heaven knows how long ago — has placed an unfair burden on you. Your husband is long overdue for a conversation with his brother to see if something can be worked out. However, if your brother-in-law is unwilling, you may have to have your smaller family celebrations the night before or night after the holiday.