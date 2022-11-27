Hostess taken aback when guest takes cake home for later

DEAR ABBY: Recently, a friend came to my home. I offered coffee and cake, which I had already sliced and placed on plates. She responded that she wasn't hungry right then and would take it home for later, and asked me for wrapping or a container to put it in. Of course, I complied, but I have never heard of such a thing, although diners often take home uneaten food from a restaurant. Am I out of step here, or have I got a right to be as shocked as I was?
— SURPRISED HOSTESS
DEAR SURPRISED: If you were "shocked" by what she did, you must be sensitive indeed. Your friend was honest with you. Give her credit for it. She may love the cake you offered, but is watching her weight and thought she'd pop it in the freezer to enjoy another time. I know of no rule of etiquette that dictates a person must eat a pastry in the presence of the hostess.