<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

How do I ask others to turn their phone volumn down in public?

DEAR ABBY: I'm having a tough time with people who video chat and play videos on their cellphones. It's always at a volume you can hear from 30 feet away, and it happens when I'm dining at a bar or sitting in a restaurant, etc. It's distracting, intrusive and really annoying. It's as if this behavior is now acceptable, when it's not — at least to me.

Any suggestions on confronting this behavior, or is it really my issue to deal with? If I could toss their phones into the ice machine at the bar, I would.

— GROUCH IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR GROUCH: In a restaurant, if the sound of someone's cellphone video is intrusive, ask the host to move you to a quieter table. If it happens in a bar, it may be because the more crowded the place it, the louder it becomes — so either move to a quieter area or find a quieter venue.

While I agree that many people spend more time on their cellphones than communicating directly with the people around them, you can't change them and neither can I. So learn to tolerate it or, if it becomes too much for you, leave.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all