DEAR ABBY: I met a very nice guy while I was at a bar. Because I was slightly drunk, he drove me home. We exchanged numbers and, since then, we have been out once. I'm pretty sure we will be going out again. The problem is I have no idea what his name is! We didn't exchange social media contacts. I feel awkward asking his name now. Any suggestions?
— UNKNOWN IN THE WEST
DEAR UNKNOWN: Yes. The next time he gets in touch, ask him for the correct SPELLING of his first and last names "to enter into your contact list." It may manage to get you off the hook without embarrassing yourself, unless his name is John Smith.