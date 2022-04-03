How do I deal with a rude coworker?

DEAR ABBY: How do I deal with a difficult co-worker? I'm kind, polite and courteous to this person, and they are short, rude and condescending in response. They are the type of person who wouldn't care if I approached them and told them my feelings are hurt, and probably would make fun of me behind my back. How do I deal with this person? It makes me want to leave my job.
— PEEVED IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR PEEVED: Does this co-worker treat everyone the way they treat you? If the answer is yes, then as a group document these incidents and inform your supervisor or employer the person is creating a hostile work environment. If you are the only employee getting the brunt of your co-worker's hostility, you will have to speak to your employer yourself. And if nothing can be done to remedy the situation, you may have to seek employment elsewhere.