How do I deal with loud people at outdoor concerts?

DEAR ABBY: The season of pleasant weather and outdoor concerts is approaching. Invariably, we end up sitting by the chatterboxes. These folks seem oblivious to anyone else, including the performers and the rest of us who want to enjoy the performance. I realize these are free concerts, but I don't want to have to listen to these rude people. Any suggestions for silencing them so we can hear what the rest of us came for?
— DISGUSTED IN SOUTH CAROLINA
DEAR DISGUSTED: Keep your tone civil. You might ask, "Would you please talk more quietly? We are trying to enjoy the performance." However, if they aren't receptive to your suggestion, consider moving as far away from them as possible.