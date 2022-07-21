How do I deal with my incarcerated ex, the father of my children?

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband has been incarcerated off and on for the last several years. The kids adore him and want nothing more than to spend time with him, even though I am the responsible parent who cares for them and provides for their needs.
I'm glad the kids are not angry with him, and I'm trying to be understanding about their need for love and acceptance from him (even though they are no longer young children). However, I can't help feeling anxious, angry and jealous because, in spite of his many poor choices, they prefer spending time with him more than with me.
He has always been an irresponsible parent, and it crushes them each time he goes back to jail. No matter what, they run to his rescue whenever he needs something, be it money, transportation, etc. How can I handle this in the best way for the sake of my children without causing stress on them and our relationship?
— STABLE PARENT IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR PARENT: Please accept my sympathy. You have been forced into the role of the authoritarian parent, while your husband has adopted the role of loosey-goosey fun parent, which is how your children still regard him. It isn't fair, and I feel for you. But until they wise up on their own, there's nothing you can do about it. So try not to spend too much time dwelling on it. Live your life. When faced with a circumstance that's not likely to change soon, that's all anyone can do.