How do I dump someone?

DEAR ABBY: How do I get away from someone I don't care about? Anything I want to do, he doesn't want to do. He refused to go on vacation because of COVID, but he's going on a hunt later this year when COVID will still be around. When I was working, he would always want to go somewhere, but now that I'm not, he doesn't take me anywhere. What should I do?
— DISSATISFIED IN MISSOURI
DEAR DISSATISFIED: A surefire way to get away from someone you no longer care about is to tell the person, "It's over." If he asks you why, tell him he no longer meets your needs and goodbye. Period. No more discussion. If you are married to this person and economically dependent, find a job before consulting a lawyer.