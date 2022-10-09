How do I get my chronically late friend to visit on time?

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who is always late. She comes to my house once a week and I help her with phone calls and paperwork because she has disabilities. She says she'll be here in 10 minutes, but it always ends up being at least half an hour. Another thing she does is tell me "I'll be there between 3:30 and 4." That gives her leeway, but it means I have to be ready at 3:30. She can arrive at my place at 4 and she's still in her "leeway time period." How can I get this friend to be on time? (I can't go to her place because it's too small and cluttered.)
— FRUSTRATED HELPER IN NEW YORK
DEAR HELPER: Tell your friend you don't mind helping her, but you need her to be more punctual than she has been. This means she should be at your place at a specified time because waiting half an hour for her is inconvenient for YOU. If she values your help, she'll comply. If not, she should find someone else to help her with her phone calls and paperwork.