DEAR ABBY

How do I get my mom-friends to leave their spouses at home?

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my early 30s, married and juggling a full-time job and caring for my children, ages 3 and 6. I live in an affluent area where people have more free time than most. When I'm able to squeeze time in for a playdate with local mom friends, I find it annoying when they bring their husbands.

I'm all for double dates, but I feel like a third wheel when they bring their spouses along for playdates. A handful of women do this at every single get-together with the kids. Their husbands don't need to work as much as mine does. I crave being able to talk freely with other mothers. Even if my husband were available, he wouldn't want to join, and I wouldn't want him to, either.

When I invite a woman and her kids to my home, I end up having her husband show up at my door, too. I feel like I'm entertaining their whole family instead of just a simple playdate. Would it be appropriate to tell these moms to leave their husbands at home during our playdates? If so, how do I go about this politely?

— CROWDED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR CROWDED: There is a difference between a family playdate and a mom's playdate. In the latter, the women usually let their hair down and discuss subjects they might not mention in mixed company. I do not think it would be rude to tell these moms that you prefer they leave their husbands at home.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

