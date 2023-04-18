How do I get my mom-friends to leave their spouses at home?

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my early 30s, married and juggling a full-time job and caring for my children, ages 3 and 6. I live in an affluent area where people have more free time than most. When I'm able to squeeze time in for a playdate with local mom friends, I find it annoying when they bring their husbands.
I'm all for double dates, but I feel like a third wheel when they bring their spouses along for playdates. A handful of women do this at every single get-together with the kids. Their husbands don't need to work as much as mine does. I crave being able to talk freely with other mothers. Even if my husband were available, he wouldn't want to join, and I wouldn't want him to, either.
When I invite a woman and her kids to my home, I end up having her husband show up at my door, too. I feel like I'm entertaining their whole family instead of just a simple playdate. Would it be appropriate to tell these moms to leave their husbands at home during our playdates? If so, how do I go about this politely?
— CROWDED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR CROWDED: There is a difference between a family playdate and a mom's playdate. In the latter, the women usually let their hair down and discuss subjects they might not mention in mixed company. I do not think it would be rude to tell these moms that you prefer they leave their husbands at home.