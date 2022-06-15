How do I make my blind sister understand that she's not a safe babysitter?

DEAR ABBY: My sister "Rebecca" is in her early 40s and has been blind for more than 20 years. She has low self-esteem and gets depressed when she can't do things. Right now she wants to babysit a 1-year-old boy in our family by herself. Rebecca's husband is legally blind, closets himself in his home office all day and ignores everything around him.
Although my sister is confident she could take care of the baby, the boy's parents and I are not comfortable with the idea. Rebecca often runs into things in her own house, can't find something she has dropped — and sometimes even has difficulty understanding what is going on around her.
When we mention these problems or the fact that the baby is fast and rambunctious, she gets angry and teary-eyed and won't listen to reason. How can we help her to understand we can't leave the baby alone with her?
— OUT OF THE QUESTION
DEAR OUT: You have already tried to get through to someone who refuses to accept reality. There is no reason why Rebecca can't "assist" in babysitting the child, but she should not attempt to do it alone. It's important that you and the child's parents stick to your guns. Do what is best for the little one. And if that means making other arrangements for a babysitter, so be it.