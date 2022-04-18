How do I tell my friend she overdoes the perfume?

DEAR ABBY: I have a dear old friend whose company I enjoy. She is one of those stylish women who wears a lot of perfume. I have a hunch she bathes in it, uses a lotion next, then sprays it all over. You can smell her coming from 10 feet away. She may not realize it, but everyone notices it.
How I can tell her without her feelings being hurt is the issue. I've considered pretending I'm allergic by having a sneezing fit when I'm near her. I value her friendship, which is why I've kept my mouth shut. Any advice?
— PERFUME OVERLOADED FRIEND
DEAR PERFUME: This may seem like heresy, but there are times when a little white lie is kinder than the truth. Many people DO have allergic reactions to scents, which can bring on headaches and sometimes attacks of nausea. My longtime personal trainer once told me that when people work out in the gym, the smell of their body lotion, perfume, etc. could bring on a migraine.
I don't think it would be a cardinal sin to tell your friend you have developed a "reaction" to artificial scents and ask her to refrain from using them when she's going to be with you. Either that, or see her only outdoors.