How do I tell my friend to mind her own business?

DEAR ABBY: I have a dear friend of more than 30 years who has a bad habit of being extremely nosy. She says it shows she cares about the person. She asks about members of my family she has never met and why they made certain decisions. How can I politely get her to stop?
— NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS
DEAR N.O.Y.B: Asking questions may be this woman's way of attempting to prolong a conversation. Tell her you don't know the answers to her intrusive questions, and if she really needs to know the information, she should ask the person herself. (Caution: Do NOT divulge their phone numbers.)