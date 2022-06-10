How do I tell my friend to wash her hair?

DEAR ABBY: I have a co-worker — and great friend — who washes her hair maybe once a week and uses dry shampoo in between. (One day, I thought she had gray roots because the dry shampoo was so thick.) I know many people do this, but her hair is excessively oily, and it looks unsightly and unprofessional when she comes to work. It has reached the point that several co-workers (and even an ex-boyfriend of hers) have asked me why she doesn't wash her hair more often because it looks so dirty.
I feel embarrassed for her, but I don't know how to bring it up and suggest that maybe shampooing more often would be better. Even when we have a night out on the town and she has all day to get ready, she still shows up with her hair a greasy mess, slicked back in a clip. Maybe she doesn't realize the impression she is giving. Do I say something to her?
— FRIEND WHO CARES IN MISSOURI
DEAR FRIEND: Good friends take care of each other and watch each other's backs. If the situation were reversed, wouldn't you want to hear it from someone you know cares about you?