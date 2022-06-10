<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

How do I tell my friend to wash her hair?

DEAR ABBY: I have a co-worker — and great friend — who washes her hair maybe once a week and uses dry shampoo in between. (One day, I thought she had gray roots because the dry shampoo was so thick.) I know many people do this, but her hair is excessively oily, and it looks unsightly and unprofessional when she comes to work. It has reached the point that several co-workers (and even an ex-boyfriend of hers) have asked me why she doesn't wash her hair more often because it looks so dirty.

I feel embarrassed for her, but I don't know how to bring it up and suggest that maybe shampooing more often would be better. Even when we have a night out on the town and she has all day to get ready, she still shows up with her hair a greasy mess, slicked back in a clip. Maybe she doesn't realize the impression she is giving. Do I say something to her?

— FRIEND WHO CARES IN MISSOURI

DEAR FRIEND: Good friends take care of each other and watch each other's backs. If the situation were reversed, wouldn't you want to hear it from someone you know cares about you?

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

