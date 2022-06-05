How do we get our friends to accept their bequests before we die?

DEAR ABBY: I want to give a monetary gift to some close friends of ours before we die. It's in my will, but it occurred to me that they might as well enjoy it now, while they can. The rub is they're very proud and stubborn and won't let us "treat" them to anything.
I have given other people money and made clear, "I won't ask what you do with it nor ever mention it again. I just want you to enjoy it." Do you have advice on whether I should do this? And, if so, how? I don't want to damage our friendship.
— FRIENDLY GIFT
DEAR FRIENDLY: You are very generous. This is a question that should be discussed with your attorney or accountant. Of course, when you send the funds, there should be a letter explaining your intentions. This "transfer of assets" is sometimes done in families. Your legal or financial adviser can explain the details and whether other options exist. Then cross your fingers and hope your fortunate friends will accept the gift. However, if they don't, do not continue to press the issue.