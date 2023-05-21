How do we tell a friend that he's overdoing the cologne?

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have a dear friend who comes from out of town to visit a couple of times a year. We have known him for many years and enjoy his company. The problem is he has started wearing an excessive amount of cologne. It has reached the point where the scent is overwhelming. It gets into the upholstery, the mattress in the guest bedroom, etc.
It's not that either of us is allergic, it's just that he uses way too much, and the fragrance lingers on long after he departs. So how do we have a conversation with someone who has "good" hygiene?
— MAKES NO SCENTS IN TEXAS
DEAR MAKES NO SCENTS: A diplomatic way would be to tell this friend that you or your wife has developed a "sensitivity" (do not use the word "allergy," which would be a lie) to scents, so you would appreciate it if he refrains from using any during his visits.