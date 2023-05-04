How do you support a terminal family member?

DEAR ABBY: How does one prepare and support a family member who has been given a cancer death sentence? It was announced just over a week ago. We are a large, strongly united family, and this has hit us hard.
— DEVASTATED IN ARIZONA
DEAR DEVASTATED: Take your cues from the person who received the diagnosis because everyone deals with their mortality in their own way. Offer to be supportive in any way you can, and check in often so you can support the spouse (if there is one) and each other. You are lucky to be a strongly united large family because it will enable you to divide the responsibilities among you if necessary.