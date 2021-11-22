How to answer questions regarding boss' health

DEAR ABBY: I have worked for the same boss for nearly 40 years. He's in his mid-70s; I'm in my mid-60s. Because we've been together for so long, we're close friends. Our families are close as well.
He recently confided to me that he's concerned he may be in the early stages of Parkinson's disease. He hasn't seen a doctor yet to confirm this, but I have noticed questionable symptoms for some time. These could be explained by other things (he walks more slowly due to a recent knee replacement, etc.).
My question is: When others ask me if he's feeling OK or if he's ill, what should my response be? I will not betray his confidence, but I don't know what to say when people question his health status. I don't want to have an attitude that seems like "I know something you don't know," but I also don't want to be so vague they will continue asking questions.
He's a very dear man and people are genuinely concerned. I don't want to say anything that might cause more suspicion about his health.
— UNSURE IN ARIZONA
DEAR UNSURE: Ask your boss how HE would like you to answer those questions. If he doesn't want you to reveal that he is concerned, your response should be, "I know you care about 'Harry,' but if you have questions about his health, you should be asking him — not me." And, because you are a close family friend (in addition to being a longtime employee), urge him to bring his concerns to his doctor.