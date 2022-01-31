DEAR ABBY: I work in a small office. We are allowing people to come in for meetings, to drop off information, etc. and we have asked that people wear a mask if they come in. I don't wear mine when I am at my desk alone; however, as soon as someone comes in or I get up to move around the office, I put it on right away.
A few clients who have come in maskless have said, as I grab my mask, "Oh, you don't need to put that on for me." I reply (nicely) with, "Yes, I do!" I wear my mask to protect others and I would appreciate reciprocity on their part. Do you have a better response?
— JUST DOING MY PART
DEAR JUST DOING: After saying, "Yes, I do," add the next sentence you wrote to me, which explains your reasoning: "I wear my mask to protect others and I would appreciate reciprocity on your part." It is succinct, polite and gets across the message you are trying to convey. It's also company policy.