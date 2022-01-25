DEAR ABBY: How do you deal with a relative whose child is autistic when they come for holiday dinners and let their child climb on the furniture like it's a playground and walk around the house eating and touching everything with soiled hands?
These parents constantly post about "treating him like a normal child," but they don't treat him normal with expectations. I'm tired of having to constantly supervise him and feel intimidated about saying things like, "Please don't climb on the furniture, sit at the table when you eat, wash hands your please," etc. What's your advice?
— TENTATIVE IN FLORIDA
DEAR TENTATIVE: Quit allowing yourself to be "intimidated" and tell these parents you would prefer your socializing to be adults only — for the reasons you stipulated in your letter. Or, when you would like to spend time with them, arrange for it to be al fresco rather than inside your home. (Thank heavens you live in a state with a mild climate!)