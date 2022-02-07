How to express sympathy without invoking religion?

DEAR ABBY: I am a nonbeliever and I need advice about how to respond when people "send prayers, are praying for you and yours, etc." There are countless "prayer" messages on social media for all occasions. I never know what to say because I don't pray, nor do I send prayers to anyone. Sending "warm thoughts" seems lame. What would be an appropriate response?
— AWKWARD IN NEW MEXICO
DEAR AWKWARD: You are not obligated to mention anything about God or prayers. If prayers are addressed to you, thank the sender for their thoughtfulness. If they are addressed to you and your family, include the word "we." If, however, the life challenge is someone else's, some appropriate responses might be, "I am sorry for your pain. I am sending warm thoughts, love, (etc.), with wishes for a speedy recovery, deepest sympathy, (etc.)."