DEAR ABBY: I could really use your help. I don't know how to respond to people I hardly know who end conversations with "I love you." I don't feel comfortable saying that to someone and not meaning it. This isn't like saying, "Have a nice day." Is there a polite way of responding without saying something that to me is totally inappropriate to someone I only have a casual relationship with?
— UNCOMFORTABLE IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: Respond this way: "What a sweet thing to say. Thank you!" Then smile and fade out.