DEAR ABBY: On Sunday evening, a much older woman I'd never met came to my door saying she was a neighbor and was there to recruit me to participate in a political lobbying event her church was sponsoring. This is not something I wish to do.
I tried to refuse nicely. But then she said several times she required my name, email address and phone number so she could send me more information as well as opportunities to pass the information to other people. I asked for her information instead, but saying "no, thank you" and trying to excuse myself to get back to my children didn't lessen her persistence. Eventually, I apologized and closed the door on her.
People should not be harassed in their home, even though she may very well be a neighbor in this small neighborhood. How could I have handled this better?
— NO SOLICITING
DEAR NO SOLICITING: The person who came to your door had an agenda; it wasn't a social call. In a situation like the one that was thrust upon you, good manners did not require you to offer an apology. Frankly, you should have closed your front door SOONER.