How to sign off with an overly affectionate texter

DEAR ABBY: In your opinion, what would be a good way of responding to folks who email you saying "love you" or "I love you" when the sender is acknowledging a birthday? For instance, without going into specifics, I'll send a text to the second wife of a close relative (a congratulatory happy birthday greeting), and she always responds, "Love you!" I don't love this woman, and I find it hard to respond that I love her too, when I don't.
— UNCOMFORTABLE OUT WEST
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: Another way to respond would be to write, "Back at ya!" while resolutely fighting the urge to express that you DON'T love her, too. A simple "Thanks!" also would be appropriate.