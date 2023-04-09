<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

How to sign off with an overly affectionate texter

Woman holding a smart phone
COURTESY OF METRO CREATIVE

DEAR ABBY: In your opinion, what would be a good way of responding to folks who email you saying "love you" or "I love you" when the sender is acknowledging a birthday? For instance, without going into specifics, I'll send a text to the second wife of a close relative (a congratulatory happy birthday greeting), and she always responds, "Love you!" I don't love this woman, and I find it hard to respond that I love her too, when I don't.

— UNCOMFORTABLE OUT WEST

DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: Another way to respond would be to write, "Back at ya!" while resolutely fighting the urge to express that you DON'T love her, too. A simple "Thanks!" also would be appropriate.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

