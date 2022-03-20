<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

'Huggers' should ask first

DEAR ABBY: I have an aversion to being hugged. My mother has told me that even as a baby and toddler I didn't like being held or rocked to sleep. I just wanted to be put in my bed. Since I have been like this my whole life, I don't feel there's anything wrong with me. I do let family I am close to hug me if they wish.

My problem is friends or acquaintances who consider themselves "huggers." Their right to hug seems to trump my right not to be. When I tell them I don't want a hug, they press the issue. Over the last two years, our country has been in a pandemic and we have been advised to stay six feet apart — but even then, they still want to do it.

People: If you are "huggers," PLEASE realize that not everyone enjoys it. Always ASK first, and if someone says no, respect their right not to have a hug forced upon them. Abby, do you agree?

— WITHHOLDING IN WISCONSIN

DEAR WITHHOLDING: Yes, I do. Some people are averse to their personal space being invaded. No one has the right to touch an acquaintance if asked not to do it.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

