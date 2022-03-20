'Huggers' should ask first

DEAR ABBY: I have an aversion to being hugged. My mother has told me that even as a baby and toddler I didn't like being held or rocked to sleep. I just wanted to be put in my bed. Since I have been like this my whole life, I don't feel there's anything wrong with me. I do let family I am close to hug me if they wish.
My problem is friends or acquaintances who consider themselves "huggers." Their right to hug seems to trump my right not to be. When I tell them I don't want a hug, they press the issue. Over the last two years, our country has been in a pandemic and we have been advised to stay six feet apart — but even then, they still want to do it.
People: If you are "huggers," PLEASE realize that not everyone enjoys it. Always ASK first, and if someone says no, respect their right not to have a hug forced upon them. Abby, do you agree?
— WITHHOLDING IN WISCONSIN
DEAR WITHHOLDING: Yes, I do. Some people are averse to their personal space being invaded. No one has the right to touch an acquaintance if asked not to do it.