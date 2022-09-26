Husband becomes verbally abusive when he drinks — every day

DEAR ABBY: My husband of many years is lovely and sweet every morning, but after drinking, which he does every day starting at 4 or 5 o'clock, his personality changes. I have to be extremely careful of every word I say or I will be the recipient of his sarcasm and/or anger, so I'm anxious and worried every evening until he goes to sleep, which, fortunately, is very early.
In the morning he expects me to be happy and cheerful as if nothing went on the night before. I have tried to discuss this with him, but it doesn't help. After years of this, I have become depressed and would really appreciate your advice.
— AT WITS' END IN FLORIDA
DEAR AT WITS' END: You are married to an alcoholic. Marriage to a verbally abusive alcoholic would make anybody depressed! I can only wonder why you have chosen to tolerate this for so long.
The path toward a solution to your problem would start with locating the nearest Al-Anon meeting and attending some of them. If you do, you will find the support and help you are looking for. You can find a nearby meeting by visiting al-anon.org/info.