Husband can have cat when he agrees to take care of the cat

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been happily married for 40 years. The problem is, he likes having a cat, and I'm tired of having pets. We have had cats during most of our marriage, and for the most part, I have enjoyed them. But after losing our last one six months ago, I am enjoying being pet-free. My husband is talking about finding a cute kitty, but I told him I'm very happy not to have a pet, and why. How do we resolve this? He says he "needs" a cat. His family has always had them.
— HOPES TO BE PET-FREE
DEAR HOPES: I assume you're enjoying being pet-free because you were the person taking care of the cats. Tell your husband if he needs a cat, caring for it will be HIS SOLE RESPONSIBILITY for the reasons you mentioned. It may not be easy, but stick to your guns. If you can hold out until the cat is beyond the adorable "kitten" stage, you'll be fine.