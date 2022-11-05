Husband finds out his brother-in-laws holding a decade-old grudge against his wife because of him

DEAR ABBY: Recently, my wife told me her brothers have been mad at her for more than a decade and don't talk to her because of something I said at a family get-together 12 years ago. I asked what they were mad about and what the discussion was about that upset them, but they didn't say — they just quit contacting her. To me, it's childish and rude to treat their sister that way. Do you have any thoughts or suggestions?
— DID NOT KNOW IN THE SOUTH
DEAR DID NOT: Yes, I do. The term for what your wife's brothers have been doing is "passive aggression." Because your wife's brothers aren't willing to address the issue, nothing can be done to resolve it. This is why I suggest the two of you — and whatever other relatives you do get along with — go on with your lives and waste no more time looking back.