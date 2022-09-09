Husband is jealous of how good his wife is at cycling

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I were dating, he introduced me to the sport of cycling. Before that, it had just been a means of transportation. A few years of training later, it turns out I'm actually pretty good at it. I have been on the podium three times this year, but he has not. He is definitely jealous. Should I stop competing?
— BICYCLE GAL IN MICHIGAN
DEAR BICYCLE GAL: A man who loves his wife wants to be the wind beneath her wings, not an anchor around her ankles. You should not have to give up something at which you excel in order to salve your husband's childish ego. Rather than give you heartburn for your success, he should be praising you for your progress. Shame on him.