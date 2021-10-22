Husband is not a cradle robber

DEAR ABBY: I am 48 and married to a widower in his early 60s. Not long ago we moved into a 55-plus community. The problem is, every time we meet someone, they ask my husband why he robbed the cradle. I'm sick of hearing it. My husband is a warm, caring, loving man, who just laughs and says, "Yep!" How can I rebut those comments when they come, because my husband doesn't seem to be able? He wants everyone to like him, so he never makes waves.
— Not From the Cradle
DEAR NOT FROM THE CRADLE: The comments aren't meant as an attack on your marriage. The next time someone says it, pipe up and say, "We were BOTH old enough to know what we wanted!"