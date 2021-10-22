<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
DEAR ABBY

Husband is not a cradle robber

DEAR ABBY: I am 48 and married to a widower in his early 60s. Not long ago we moved into a 55-plus community. The problem is, every time we meet someone, they ask my husband why he robbed the cradle. I'm sick of hearing it. My husband is a warm, caring, loving man, who just laughs and says, "Yep!" How can I rebut those comments when they come, because my husband doesn't seem to be able? He wants everyone to like him, so he never makes waves.

— Not From the Cradle 

DEAR NOT FROM THE CRADLE: The comments aren't meant as an attack on your marriage. The next time someone says it, pipe up and say, "We were BOTH old enough to know what we wanted!"

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

